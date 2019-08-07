Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Here Are 10 Quotes from the Master Storyteller

Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore passed away on this day, August 7, in the year 1941. Best known as a poet, short-story writer, song composer, playwright, essayist, and painter, Tagore made great contribution to Indian literature, music, as well as art.

The author-poet received Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, becoming the first Indian as well non-European to be honoured with the award. Not just a great story teller, Rabindranath Tagore gifted India its national anthem ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’.

His words have had a great impact on people, as Tagore has been a vocal activist even in 1800s.

As we observe his death anniversary today, here are ten quotes from the Bengali polyglot that will not only inspire you but also give an insight into the man’s genius.

-- “The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

-- “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

-- “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

-- “Most people believe the mind to be a mirror, more or less accurately reflecting the world outside them, not realizing on the contrary that the mind is itself the principal element of creation.”

-- “Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.”

-- “If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door- or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

-- “Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live. ”

-- “The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”

-- “The biggest changes in a women's nature are brought by love; in man, by ambition.”

-- “Power said to the world, "You are mine." The world kept it prisoner on her throne. Love said to the world, "I am thine." The world gave it the freedom of her house.”

