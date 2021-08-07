Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by India’s First Nobel Laureate

India has had the honour of being the homeland to some of the great laurels in the world. One of them is writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore. He was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1913. Gifting us some of the most beautiful stories and couplets, Tagore left for the heavenly abode on August 7, 1941. He is the only writer whose compositions have been chosen as national anthem for two countries-India and Bangladesh.

While Jana gana mana written and composed by Tagore in 1911 was adopted as India’s national anthem on January 24 1950, Amar shonar Bangla written by Tagore in 1905 was adopted by Bangladesh as it’s national anthem in 1972.

As we remember Tagore today, here are some of the unforgettable words written by him:

Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.

Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.

You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.

Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

