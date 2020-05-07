Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: 10 Inspirational Quotes by the Nobel Laureate

Today, May 7, marks the 159th birth anniversary of India’s first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata.

The writer of India’s national anthem, Tagore is also known as Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi.

Every year, on his birth anniversary, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated to honour the polymath. He was often called the “Bard of Bengal”.

Tagore’s contributions to the field of literature, music and art still hold relevance.

He breathed his last on August 7, 1941.

On his 159th birth anniversary, let’s take a quick look at some of his inspiring quotes to remember the country’s first Nobel laureate:

-- The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.

-- Gray hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young.

-- A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.

-- In Art, man reveals himself and not his objects.

-- Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

-- If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

-- I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

-- Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.

-- Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.

-- Most people believe the mind to be a mirror, more or less accurately reflecting the world outside them, not realizing on the contrary that the mind is itself the principal element of creation.

