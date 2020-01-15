Rachel Brosnahan Says Wearing Corset for Marvelous Mrs Maisel Has 'Fused her Ribs Together'

Actress Rachel Brosnahan has said that wearing a corset for her role in the web series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and delivering dialogues really fast has caused some of her ribs to fuse together.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brosnahan said that she has to wear a corset to play Midge Maisel, since it's part of the show's signature look.

"We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can't really take very many breaths. I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit... And I can't take super deep breaths anymore. It's really fine guys. Champagne problems," she said.

Although she's been left with an injury, the Amazon Prime show has earned Brosnahan numerous awards - including a Golden Globe and an Emmy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, she doesn't have much room in her New York City apartment, so to make space for her awards she has put them on her "toilet shelf", but she thinks it's a good spot for her visitors because they can take photographs with the gongs in private.

