Radhika Apte Looks Glamorous as She Attends International Emmy Awards

Elated about her nomination in the 2019 International Emmy Awards, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte seems to be on cloud nine as she flaunts her nomination medal in her new picture.

In the latest picture shared by the actress, Radhika can be seen wearing a combination of orange and black outfit. Orange top has a deep V neck whereas the black skirt has a half blue and a half white border. The former has completed her look with black long earrings and hair tightly pulled back in a bun.

All set for Emmy’s she flaunts her nomination medal in the picture writing alongside – Thank you--International Emmy Awards.

Radhika, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, exuded joy over receiving the nomination medal. She took to her social media handle to share the same with her fans. Radhika shared the picture of her medal along with her nomination category on photo-video sharing app.

The International Awards ceremony is going to take place on November 25 at the Hilton New York Hotel. This year’s awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects -- Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix are a part of the nomination line-up.

Radhika was last seen in Netflix’s series Sacred Games alongside Nawazuddin Siddique. Some of her other work credits also include Badlapur, Lust Stories, Parched and Andhadhun opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.