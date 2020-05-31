Radhika Apte's Funny Reaction to Exercising
Radhika Apte took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang video where she is seen lying in bed and giving a weird look.
Actress Radhika Apte has given a funny reaction to the idea of exercising.
Radhika took to her Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video where she is seen lying in bed and making a weird look. On the image it is written: "Excercise? When? What? Where?".
The Pad Man actress had posted a photograph of what she cooked for lunch.
"Mussels for lunch #lockdown #london #icooking," she captioned the image, where she is seen holding a plate full of mussels.
Radhika recently shared a photograph of herself in an all-new short bob hairdo.
She is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.
In March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
