Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Radhika Madan Channels Her Inner 'Dark Knight' With Stunning Photo

Radhika Madan, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and witty captions.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Radhika Madan Channels Her Inner 'Dark Knight' With Stunning Photo
Credits- Instagram

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan channeled her inner "dark knight" in a new photograph she posted on social media. Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning black dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and chose to keep her tresses open.

"Dark Knight," she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram

Dark Knight.♞

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and witty captions.

Recently, she posted a new picture whose caption stole the show for its Salman Khan connect. She borrowed a few lines of the hit song "Oh oh jaane jaana" from Salman Khan's 1998 superhit, "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan. The comedy revolves around the relationship between a single father, played by Irrfan, and his daughter, essayed by Radhika.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan, and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading