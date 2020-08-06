Radhika Madan Channels Her Inner 'Dark Knight' With Stunning Photo

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan channeled her inner "dark knight" in a new photograph she posted on social media. Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning black dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and chose to keep her tresses open.

"Dark Knight," she wrote alongside the image.

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and witty captions.

Recently, she posted a new picture whose caption stole the show for its Salman Khan connect. She borrowed a few lines of the hit song "Oh oh jaane jaana" from Salman Khan's 1998 superhit, "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan. The comedy revolves around the relationship between a single father, played by Irrfan, and his daughter, essayed by Radhika.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan, and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.