1-min read

Radhika Madan Shows How She Kickstarted Her Week

Radhika Madan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late actor Irrfan Khan.

IANS

Updated:July 22, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Radhika Madan Shows How She Kickstarted Her Week
Credits- Instagram

Radhika Madan has given a sneak peek into how she kickstarted her week.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a video of herself. In the clip, she is seen trying out a high kick, in a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants and denim jacket. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

"Kick-starting the week!" Radhika wrote alongside the video, which currently has 306K views.

Kick-starting the week!‍♀️

Radhika has been posting pictures of herself quite regularly in the lockdown days. Recently, she posted a "raincheck" snapshot. In the image, she is seen inside an elevator dressed in a powder blue shirt-dress paired with nude stilettos.

Raincheck.

The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Shiddat, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

