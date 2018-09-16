English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pataakha Fame Actress Radhika Madan Turns Heads at TIFF in Her Tux Look
Radhika attended the fest with the cast of her film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" selected for a World Premiere at the TIFF 2018.
Radhika Madan Image:radhikamadan/instagram
Toronto: Actress Radhika Madan picked an attire from Indian designer Kaumesh for her first appearance at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Radhika attended the fest with the cast of her film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", which has been selected for the World Premiere at the TIFF 2018. She was seen in a custom-made tuxedo at the fest on Friday.
"It's a great honour being part of such a celebrated film festival and walk the prestigious green carpet. Since it's my debut, I always wanted to wear an Indian design," Radhika said in a statement.
"The movie received an overwhelming response and standing ovation at the festival. It's so surreal. I couldn't have asked for more," she added.
"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" is the story of a man who feels no pain at all. The RSVP Films' project is helmed by Vasan Bala. It also stars Abhimanyu Dasani — son of "Maine Pyar Kiya" actress Bhagyashree.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
