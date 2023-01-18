Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will soon wed Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding. The pair held their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, and images from the celebrations are currently trending online. The bride-to-be Radhika donned a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the event, dressing in cheerful hues and looked stunning. Scroll down to discover what Radhika wore and make note of it to improve your wedding season wardrobe.

On Tuesday evening, a stunning picture of Radhika wearing a unique design by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi ceremony was released on their official page. “The Joyous Colors! At her mehendi ceremony, Radhika Merchant looked like the epitome of amorous joy in a multi-color Resham lehenga that was specially designed for her “they wrote the post’s caption.

A few of Radhika’s fan accounts also shared clips from the spectacular event, including lovely images of the actress and a video of her dancing to Alia Bhatt’s song Ghar More Pardesiya from her movie Kalank.

Radhika Merchant’s stunning Resham lehenga in a pink tint has broad patti borders, multicoloured flower embroidery, and mirror embellishments. Half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and elaborate decorations are all features of the blouse. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt with a tiered A-line silhouette and dori ties at the waist embellished with tassels.

A pink dupatta of the same colour was draped over Radhika’s shoulder to complete the look. The future bride’s accoutrements included a long, heavy necklace, a choker, mang tika, jhumkis, and a ring in emerald and gold tones.

Radhika ultimately decided on kohl-lined eyes, bright pink lips, darker brows, radiant complexion, flushed cheeks, light eye shadow, and a delicate bindi as her glam options. The final touch was a loose braided hairstyle with a centre part and flowery hair accents.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s future wife, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant.

