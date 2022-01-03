Radish Offers Numerous Benefits. 5 Ways to Include it in Daily Diet

Radish is one of those vegetables that we use in almost everything — from curries and soups to salads in the winter season. Radish is also extremely beneficial for health. Consumption of radish develops immunity and helps the digestive system function better. Below are some of the benefits of radish:

Know the right time to eat Radish:

You should avoid eating radish on an empty stomach since it gives rise to gas-related problems. You should also avoid going to bed immediately after consuming it since that would cause bloating. The ideal time to eat it is during lunch. If you eat it in the daytime, it will get digested by the time you retire for the night.

You should always make sure to consume radish with black salt to avoid gas-related issues in the stomach. When you eat these two together, the acidic nature of radish stays under control.

Make sure you use celery

If you are trying to make parathas with radish, use celery with it. Using celery to make parathas will keep the gas under control. Celery corrects the digestion process and helps you digest whatever you eat. Therefore, whenever you make radish parathas, don’t forget to use celery and carom seeds.

Eat radish with Yoghurt

If you happen to be allergic to radish and suffer from a problem of skin itching or stomach pain, it is better that you must eat curd with radish paratha. By doing this, curd neutralises the negative effects of radish.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.