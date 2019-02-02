LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Raghavendra Rathore Sure of 'Impact' With Anil, Janhvi Kapoor Endorsing Bandhgala

With Anil Kapoor and his niece Janhvi Kapoor adding star power to the classic bandhgala at Raghavendra Rathore's show, the designer is confident of leaving an impact.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raghavendra Rathore Sure of 'Impact' With Anil, Janhvi Kapoor Endorsing Bandhgala
With Anil Kapoor and his niece Janhvi Kapoor adding star power to the classic bandhgala at Raghavendra Rathore's show, the designer is confident of leaving an impact.
Loading...
Mumbai: One is a legendary actor, and the other his contemporary and edgy kin. With Anil Kapoor and his niece Janhvi Kapoor adding star power to the classic bandhgala at Raghavendra Rathore's show, the designer is confident of leaving an impact, promoting the culturally rooted clothing across genders, age groups and the world.

Rathore, who will showcase his line 'An Ode To The Bandhgala' at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 here on Saturday night, has confidence in the power of Bollywood and also in political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in pushing the visibility of the bandhgala.

"We have Mr. Anil Kapoor, who has been wearing the bandhgala for eight to nine years... He projects this modern look for the masculine side of our line.

"With Janhvi coming in and endorsing the womenswear bandhgala, the impact will be complete, and you will see a whole new possibility. Within the next two to three years, we will see the bandhgala for the women be more prominent, not because of us, but just because young people will start wearing more of it," Rathore told IANS in an
interview here.

Known for putting the quintessential and patented Jodhpur bandhgala jacket on the global fashion map, Rathore is returning to the ramp after three years.

The brand, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, too, is coming full circle, showcasing its reinvented womenswear bandhgala line, after several seasons.

Rathore says you could be anywhere in the world wearing this classic garment, and people will establish the India connect.

"It can be the most modern looking dress. As long as you have a bandhgala, it is ensured you are projecting your nation, your heritage, your culture... It's a versatile and modern tool," he said, appreciating how the Prime Minister has been endorsing it frequently.

To Rathore, who comes from Jodhpur and a royal lineage, the bandhgala is the most versatile offering out of India.

"There's Taj Mahal, of course, and you have the impression of India, that there are thousands and thousands of people and how crowded it is. I see the bandhgala as the third thing."

On the future of the bandhgala, Rathore said: "The future of the bandhgala is that it's a weapon and arsenal for you to express yourself that are from a particular culture.

"If you walk into a party in any other part of the world, which most of the young clients will be doing, walking in with something that has more personality will have you in a better standing than to blend in without having to wear different colours. It can be a black bandhgala and still look different."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram