1-min read

Raghavendra Rathore to Present 'An Ode To The Bandhgala' at LFW

The show, An Ode To The Bandhgala, by Raghavendra Rathore will see ensembles which reflect the rich handicrafts and artisanal heritage that India offers.

Updated:January 24, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Raghavendra Rathore to Present 'An Ode To The Bandhgala' at LFW
(Photo: Creations by Raghavendra Rathore)
Popular designer Raghavendra Rathore will unveil his line, An Ode To The Bandhgala, influenced by and created around formal evening dressing, at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019.

Presented by Nexa, the show will see ensembles which reflect the rich handicrafts and artisanal heritage that India offers, with a sense of responsibility that leans towards sustainable fashion.

Inspired by the automobile brand's range, the clothes will have a balance between classic and contemporary appeal, and will be seen in a colour palette comprising dark neutral tones of blue, black, ivory and charcoal grey.

Rathore said in a statement: "Nexa is a car, but it is inspiring artists and supporting the creative community, to wake up to a new India of possibilities. A symphony of artisanal values, our heritage, and our rich cultural roots brings together a collection that is called An Ode To The Bandhgala, The Indianization of Fashion, where primitive values connect with a modern expression of fashion"

According to R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki: "Our association this season with the iconic Raghavendra Rathore personifies the elegance that comes with our brand."


