Rahul Khanna Forays Into Fashion, Curates Exclusive Men's Accessories Collection

Apart from creating a mark with his subtly nuanced performances in films like Wake Up Sid (2009) and Fireflies (2014), actor Rahul Khanna has often been hailed for his metrosexual style sensibilities. And now, taking his love for fashion a notch higher, he has made his foray into the world of fashion entrepreneurship.

Khanna, who is known for his dapper and classic sense of style which has earned him a badge of being one of India’s most suave and well dressed men, ​has had a close affinity to the world of fashion from very early on. He is now curating an exclusive men’s accessories collection for Chokore titled, RKXC.

The brand is best known to deliver a design-led range of accessories that entices both men and women, encompassing a blend of Indian traditional designs which exemplify all things bon chic, bon genre. In a one-of-its-kind initiative, it is doing an exclusive collaboration with Khanna.

The line conceptualised and curated by Khanna reflects the actor’s own personal style. The capsule collection comprises a mix of classic, high-calibre, investment pieces such as exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties and pocket squares. The association caters to individuals who appreciate all things refined, no matter the gender they identify with or conform to.

Speaking about the collection, Khanna says, “Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced Eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we’ve worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality.”

Early today, the Leila (2019) actor took to Instagram to share the news. Before this, he teased fans with an almost nude picture of himself before ‘the big reveal’ which grabbed the attention of many, including his peers like actors like Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Malaika Arora. On the work front, Khanna is all set to make his acting comeback with Yami Gautam starrer Lost, a thrilling tale also starring Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

