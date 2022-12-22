Raise A Toast To 2023 With The Most Scrumptious And Delicious Plum Cakes

Christmas and plum cake go hand-in-hand. So as the celebrations draw nearer, we have drawn out a list of options from where you can explore the most scrumptious plum cakes and begin your new year with the perfect sweetness of these Christmas goodies.

Elite Plum Surprise cake

The surprise comes with every bite you take when you accidentally munch on the crisp and crunchy cashews that melts in your mouth, a delicious soft and fluffy cake. Elite Plum Surprise is just the plum cake you need to sweeten up any occasion.

UNIBIC- Premium Plum Cake

A delightful fruity and nutty plum cake adorned with the goodness of cashew nuts with a touch of mixed spices - Cardamom , Cinnamon , Clove , Nutmeg and Mace gives a unique aroma to plum cake. Unibic Premium Plum Cake is just the plum cake you need to sweeten up any occasion.

Fresho Signature Plum Cake

This moist cake is baked with plenty of nuts and dried fruits in it. The fruits and nuts are soaked in fruit juice for several days ahead for the plum cake to give you that perfectly unique taste. This festive season, share the sweetness of Fresho Signature Plum Cake - Rich Fruit with your loved ones.

Modern Choco Plum Cake

Modern Choco Plum Cake is one of the most loved treats. Enjoy it with your favorite beverage and make tea-time more fun! The best part - you are spoiled for choice, thanks to the variety of flavours.

Cake House Festival

Cake House Festival Plum Cake is one of the most loved treats. Enjoy it with your favourite beverage and make tea-time more fun! The best part - you are spoilt for choice thanks to the variety of flavours.

Winkies- Authentic Plum Cake

Winkies Authentic Plum Cake is the ideal Christmas treat for your family and friends. It’s time to welcome Christmas cheer, and nothing beats doing so with some plum cake, wine, and games with family and friends. Include this plum cake in your celebrations; it’s sinfully delicious and loaded with dried fruits and nuts.

