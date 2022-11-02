Raising a Single Child? Know the Issues That Might Crop Up

Parenting, although a really beautiful experience, also comes with its challenges. Raising a child, along with giving you memorable moments to cherish for a lifetime, also gives you certain responsibilities. The trend of having a single child has increased rapidly amid increasing responsibilities. While it is completely a personal choice as to how many children a couple should have, it is also important to consider some of the cons of having a single child, from the child’s perspective.

Loneliness:

Sometimes, having no siblings to play with or sharing moments of joy and sorrow can make your child feel lonely. However, it does not pose much of a problem if the child is given ample opportunity to interact with other kids.

The child may get spoilt:

Although this depends totally on the parents, sometimes a single child is pampered with a tad too much, which may lead the child to get spoilt. Having siblings means there are more for the parents to dote over and unless a parent is partial, no one is subjected to excessive pampering.

Expectations of parents increase:

Parents have a lot of expectations from their kids and when they have only one child, all the burden of expectations rests on the single child alone. Not being able to meet these expectations may cause rifts in the family.

Unpreparedness for challenges in life

Being the only child, the parents fulfil every need and demand of the child, due to which the child is not ready for the challenges they have to face later in life.

The child may not learn the habit of sharing

Everything that a child gets, ranging from toys to pencil boxes to chocolate or food, is shared between the siblings as taught by the parents. In the absence of siblings, it may be possible that the child does not learn to share.

