Raising Self-Motivated Kids: A Parent's Guide to Encouragement

Self-motivation is a critical skill that plays a vital role in the overall development of children. As they grow, children who possess self-motivation are more likely to succeed in school and in their future careers. Furthermore, they tend to be happier and healthier individuals. Encouraging self-motivation in children is crucial, as it is contagious and can inspire others to set and achieve their own goals. By fostering self-motivation, we are equipping children to become well-rounded adults who can effectively manage their emotions and behaviours.

Professor Usha Patel, Director, Academics, Indian Institute of Art and Design(IIAD) and Pratibha Sharma, Academic Directory, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir shares a few ways of encouraging self-motivation in children:

Help them set achievable goals

Fostering self-motivation in children involves teaching them the importance of setting realistic goals and developing a plan to achieve them. By doing so, children learn the value of prioritization and the importance of working towards their goals. Helping children to set and work towards achievable goals is a key step in developing self-motivated and successful individuals.

Encourage effort, not just results

Teach children that it’s not just about the end result, but also about the effort they put in along the way. Praise their hard work and resilience in the face of setbacks.

Learn from experiences

The best way to encourage self-motivation is to let them learn through experiences. This will teach them responsibility and accountability for their actions.

Self-motivation is an important skill for children to develop as it helps them to be more independent and successful in their studies and other activities.

Set clear expectations

Communicate your expectations for your child’s behavior and performance clearly and consistently. This will help them to understand what is expected of them and to take responsibility for their own learning and development.

Give them choices

Allow your child to make choices about their own activities and learning. This will help them to take ownership of their own learning and to feel more motivated to engage in the activities that interest them.

Provide positive reinforcement

Recognize and reward your child’s efforts and successes, and give them specific feedback on how they can improve. This will help them to feel good about their accomplishments and to be motivated to continue working hard.

Encourage autonomy

Give your child the freedom to explore and discover new things on their own. This will help them to develop their own interests and passions, which will in turn motivate them to learn and grow.

