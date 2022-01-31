Raisins are Good For Health, But You Must Track How Many You're Eating

Raisins are good for our health, especially during the winter when we need a lot of calories. Apart from that, we eat raisins to keep ourselves full between meals. They are especially good for people suffering from a lack of energy in winters because they can instantly energise us.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, soaking raisins in water overnight boosts nutrient absorption and raises antioxidant levels in raisins.

Because raisins are high in many necessary nutrients and fibre, as well as having the ability to keep our digestive systems in good condition, many of us tend to overeat them. However, experts believe that consuming excessive raisins can cause issues in digestion, oxidative damage to good cells, and high blood sugar levels.

Raisins are high in nutrients and have many health benefits, according to Jagriti Brar, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai (Malad), but eating too many of them might cause a variety of problems. That’s why it’s crucial to keep track of how many raisins you’re eating, especially if you’re attempting to lose weight. Raisin consumption should not exceed 40 to 50 grams per day.

More raisins, according to Jagriti Brar, can harm our digestive system. Raisins are high in fibre and can aid digestion, but too much fibre can harm the system and prevent other nutrients from being absorbed.

Fibres can absorb excess fluid from our bodies and aid in the treatment of loose motions. Consuming too many of them without drinking plenty of water, on the other hand, can lead to dehydration, indigestion, and other gastrointestinal problems.

Excessive eating of raisins might cause cell damage. Raisins are high in antioxidants such as polyphenols, bioflavonoids, and phytonutrients. However, they should be consumed in moderation since too many antioxidants in our system combine with free radicals first, then react with healthy cells. Excessive consumption of raisins can cause oxidative damage to the cells in such conditions.

