Raja Ravi Varma: 5 Most Noteworthy Works Of The Artist

April 29 marks the birth anniversary of the painter Raja Ravi Varma Koil Thampuran. The prolific artist (1848-1906) was born in a royal family in Kilimanoor, Kerala.

From a very tender age, Raja Ravi Varma started drawing pictures on the walls of his home. His talent was recognized by his uncle Raja Raja Varma, an artist himself, who sent his nephew to the royal court, where Raja Ravi Varma got training. In those times, oil was a relatively new medium for Indian artists so Raja Ravi Varma self-tutored himself.

He got some aid by watching the style of then in-house British painter, Theodore Jensen. Raja Ravi Varma’s humanized depiction of Hindu gods and goddesses channelled the imagination of deities in Indians. Always ahead of his times, he set up his own lithographic printing press using the technique of oleography. This progressive arrangement was structured to create multiple copies of his paintings, which not only made it affordable for the masses but propelled his work overseas.

One of the first Indian painters to popularize the European style of painting, Raja Ravi Varma’s oeuvre was honoured with ‘Most Distinguished Award’ at Vienna’s art competition in 1873. It is held that Raja Ravi Varma painted over 6,000 canvases in his lifetime. He was also bestowed with the Kaiser-i-Hind Gold Medal by the British colonial government in 1904.

Raja Ravi Varma was ailing with diabetes and travelled to his birthplace where he breathed his last on October 2, 1906, at age 58.

On Raja Ravi Varma’s 172 nd birth anniversary, here’s looking at some of his

noteworthy works:

1. Tilottama

This oil showing half-robed nymph flying to the heavens embodies all the signature characteristics of Raja Ravi Varma’s depiction of women. Tilottama went under the hammer at Sotheby’s for Rs.5.64 crores.

2. Lady in Crimson Red Saree

The princess of Vidarbha Kingdom is a character found in Mahabarata’s love story. Raja Ravi Varma regular muse over Damayanti is evident in his multiple works. This one was sold at Sotheby’s for Rs.4.16 crores.

3. Maharaja of Travancore welcoming British officials

The vivid and elaborate work shows the scene of a welcoming party hosted by Maharaja of Travancore at Trivandrum. This one was sold at Bonham’s for Rs. 5.5 crores.

4. Damayanti and Her Friend

The beautiful work captivates a moment where Damayanti is lost in thought of King Nala and is being comforted by her attendant Keshini. This oil went under the hammer at Sotheby’s for Rs. 11.9 crores.

5. Radha in the Moonlight

Radha was also one of the fond subjects of Raja Ravi Varma. He has depicted many virtues of the woman in varying emotions. The oil on canvas was sold to a private collector at Pundole’s for Rs.20 crores.

