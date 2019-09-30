Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Rajasthan Musical Group The Manganiyar Seduction to Perform in Washington DC

The ensemble - comprising more than 40 Manganiyar singers and instrumentalists from Rajasthan - will be performing at The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts on November 1 and 2.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Musical Group The Manganiyar Seduction to Perform in Washington DC
The ensemble - comprising more than 40 Manganiyar singers and instrumentalists from Rajasthan - will be performing at The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts on November 1 and 2.

The Manganiyar Seduction is headed to Washington DC. The ensemble - comprising more than 40 Manganiyar singers and instrumentalists from Rajasthan - will be performing at The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts on November 1 and 2.

Directed by Indian director Roysten Abel, The Manganiyar Seduction uses theatre to create magic in music. The musicians are seated on the stage in a four-storeyed bank of lighted pods - a combination of Jaipur's Hawa Mahal and the Amsterdam red light district. The set, which looks like a magic box, has 36 red-curtained cubicles arranged in four horizontal rows one on top of the other.

The concert begins when a single cubicle lights up and the first singer begins his song. Soon another cubicle lights up and then another thus creating a dramatic and astounding build-up of musical instruments and voice as young men, women, children and the elderly of the Manganiyar community take you into a world which is beyond yours or their own.

As the ensemble grows in number and the sound gathers momentum, a dramatic and astounding build-up of music and voices results in a dazzling union of a highly energetic sound and seductive visual.

The Manganiyars are Muslim minstrels, who traditionally performed for the kings of Rajasthan. Over the years, their patrons have shifted from the kings to a person who could give them a meal. Their repertoire ranges from ballads about the kings to Sufi songs written by various mystics. They live in the deserts of Rajasthan and are one Muslim community that also worships Hindu deities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram