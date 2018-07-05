English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are Slaying it on the Cover of This Fashion Magazine; See Pics
Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari make a fashion statement in their latest magazine photoshoot. Take a look.
Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari, who were last seen in Omerta and Padmaavat respectively, recently came together for a magazine photoshoot. The two actors, who have managed to impress the audiences with their acting chops, were seen posing together on 'The Film Issue' of fashion magazine Elle's latest issue.
Dressed in casual yet chic attires with a soothing colour palette, both Rajkummar and Aditi managed to make a picture perfect appearance on the magazine's cover issue. While Aditi looked hot in a white button down shirt, Rajkummar slayed it in a peach blazer with matching trousers which he teamed with a white tee.
On one hand while Aditi rounded off her look with minimum accessories, minimal makeup and blue heels, Rajkummar teamed his outfit with sneakers, lending the whole cover issue a rather casual yet contemporary vibe.
Take a look.
In a photo shared by Aditi on her Instagram page, from the same photoshoot, the diva can be seen donning Benetton India pieces -- a pastel orange jacket teamed with a floral printed bottle green skirt. Artist Elton J Fernandez gave the actress a dewy sheen coupled with nude lips, winged eyeliner and rounded offthe look with the actress's hair styled in messy waves.
Take a look.
Besides Aditi, Rajkummar Rao too shared a solo photograph of himself from the same photoshoot on his Instagram page. Dressed in white trousers and a casual shirt, the actor seems to be making a fashion statement of sorts on the magazines cover.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
