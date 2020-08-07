Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Rajshri Deshpande Comes to Rescue of Old, Shivering Man on Mumbai Street

Rajshri Deshpande rescued an old man from the streets amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Rajshri Deshpande Comes to Rescue of Old, Shivering Man on Mumbai Street
Rajshri Deshpande (L)

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on one’s sustenance and existence. The poor and abandoned however have been worst hit as these times of crisis has only added to their prevailing misery.

The scenario is testing human relations and rewriting the aspects of death. Now, an incident has been brought to light from a location in Mumbai.

The episode is shared on Twitter actress Rajshri Deshpande. The video shows a vulnerable old-man who has been rescued by Rajshri near Jalsa bungalow in Juhu area of Mumbai.

As per the tweet shared by her, we learn that the man seen in the video was lying on the middle of the road unattended for a long time. The man was ignored by every passing vehicle that drove past assuming he was dead as he was not moving.

Rajshri was accompanied by a gentleman who helped her in pulling the man from the main road to the corner. She revealed that the man was alive and was shivering. The video shared on the night of August 6 has been watched over 10k times and has received a ton of reactions from users of the micro-blogging site.

Several hailed the actress for her act of kindness and humanity. Many others blessed her and showed their willingness to support in any manner possible. They requested her to share details so that they can make their efforts reached.

In a follow-up tweet, Rajshri revealed that she helped the old man with food and water and also called in cops to drop him to the address he mentioned.

Many even congratulated Rajshri on the noble deed.

