Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Against High Salt Consumption

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have joined a campaign to raise awareness about high salt consumption by Indians and its adverse effect on the kidneys.The campaign, #EkChammachKam, is spearheaded by Bhupendra Gandhi's Amar Gandhi Foundation, and supported by the Mumbai Kidney Foundation.Expressing his support, Mehra said in a statement: "#EkChammachKam of salt intake is simple and self-explanatory. It is well known that too much sodium in a person's diet can be harmful. It causes blood to hold fluid, and this in turn raises blood pressure and puts a strain on the heart as well."Over 150 nephrologists in Mumbai have given a clarion call, "ek chammach kam" (One spoon less), to highlight the high salt intake among the Indian population.Ramakanta Panda of the Asian Heart Institute, Jalaj Dani CEO Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Ramen Goel, Director, Center of Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, Wockhardt Group of Hospitals, Ravindra Karanjekar, Corporate CEO, Jupiter Hospital, and several other senior members of the medical fraternity have also lent support to the campaign."Chronic kidney disease is a silent killer. It usually has no significant symptoms until it has reached later stages where a patient is not left with many choices of treatment," Bhupendra Gandhi said.