Rakhi Sawant Lodges A Domestic Violence Complaint; Experts Share Tips On How To Avoid And Deal With Physical And Emotional Abuse

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has allegedly been arrested today in Mumbai. Rakhi herself has admitted that it was she, who had lodged a complaint against her husband after he reportedly slapped her. It is being said that Adil was at Rakhi’s house when cops from the Oshiwara police station came and took him for questioning.

According to a viral recording that has surfaced on the internet, Rakhi was heard addressing the media and speaking about the case. She said, “This is absolutely not a drama, he has spoiled my life. He has slapped me and has taken away my money."

Rakhi also informed the paparazzi about how Adil had also come by this morning to hit her and wanted to enter her house despite the fact that she was hesitant about not meeting him. She strictly clarified that even though she fed him with her own hands in public recently does not mean that things are fine between them. The actress said, “He is technically still my husband, but just because I fed him with my hands does not mean we are patching up."

According to a report that had been published by the National Crime Records Bureau, it was observed that violence against women rose by 15.3% in the year 2021 and among the cases that were being registered, 31.8% of them fell under the category of ‘Cruelty by husband or his relatives’. In India, only a woman can file a domestic abuse complaint, but one should keep in mind that domestic violence is not in any way gender specific, both men and women can be subjected to abuse.

Dr. Shyam Mithiya, a psychiatrist and sexologist, states that “Every case of domestic violence whether that entails emotional or physical abuse is case specific and varies from person to person. The common reason behind aggression in relationships is personality disorders like paranoid personality disorder and borderline personality disorder."

“Compatibility plays a huge role as well. Narcissism and ego can be major trigger points in a relationship. Use of substances is a factor that cannot be overlooked, alcohol and cannabis are used by all strata and is a key source behind the increase in paranoia, and anxiety and leads to episodes of aggression, he added."

Dr. Mithiya also stresses on the point that “boundary setting" is pivotal in any relationship, it is important for both partners to know their limitations and boundaries both physically and emotionally.

Domestic violence whether in the form of physical torture or emotional abuse is not time bound, if it has happened once it can definitely happen again. Dr. Kavita Mungi, a relationship expert shared that “In any case of domestic violence the victim is always hopeful that the partner might change and so will the situation and they keep going back to the person but that cycle needs to be broken and even if the abuser is extremely sorry after their act of violence it does not mean that they will not repeat the same in the future."

She further said, “Domestic violence is something that happens when you are not able to vocalise your feelings or walk out of the situation because, at times, a person may have great feelings towards their partner but might still be prone to abusing them. It’s a very difficult situation to be in but one needs to have a backup plan and a safe group they can confide in and friends and family members should be as supportive as possible."

The very foundation of a good relationship is understanding and belief that you are safe with and around your partner. There might be disagreements but both partners need to be calm and civil about a crisis or a situation. Being able to maintain the sanctity between two people is necessary and anger should always take the backseat but it does not always happen that way which results in a series of abuse.

On the same note, Dr. Aman Bhonsle a psychologist and a relationship expert shares, “One has to realise that if there is a difference of opinion there is always room to negotiate. Frustration can occur and that is very normal in any relationship, not just a romantic one. One has to work on their ability to negotiate, violence occurs when one is unable to do so effectively. Any form of violence is never the solution."

Dr. Mungi’s advice to maintain a healthy and happy relationship is “When it comes to a relationship between two people it is bound to be difficult after the initial golden period is done. It is hard work that will help you sustain the relationship, simple joys of life are accountable and helps you in building a good rapport between partners."

