Rakhi Songs That Will Make This Year's Raksha Bandhan Extra Special; Watch Videos

The bond between a brother and sister is unique. They squabble like cats and dogs, yet always have each other’s backs. You cannot live without your siblings, whether you love them or despise them. Brothers and sisters search for jewels to dedicate to each other. As a result, we’ve been trying to collect some Bollywood gems to help you out and make the other person emotionally connected to you.

Here are some of the finest Raksha Bandhan songs from Bollywood about the eternal bro-sis connection of love that we have with our siblings. These songs are capable enough of evoking strong emotions at any time.

Phoolon Ka, Taaron Ka ( Hare Rama Hare Krishna)

Today, everyone has these song lyrics stuck in their heads: Phoolon Ka, Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai. This is a beautiful song performed by Kishore Kumar. This song from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna defines the eternal bond between a brother and sister. A brother here is seen singling praises for his baby sister.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan (Chhoti Bahen)

The only wish that a sister would want on Raksha Bandhan is to be close to her brother always. And the feeling is beautifully captured in this song from the classic Hindi film Chhoti Bahen. L.V. Prasad supervised this lovely composition, which was performed by the melodic queen Lata Mangeshkar.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Pe (Resham Ki Dori)

Suman Kalyanpura sang a superhit rakhi song for the 1974 film Resham Ki Dori, starring Dharmendra. Atma Ram, the director, captured the shot so wonderfully that not just the lyrics but also the music aesthetically appeared peaceful. This song is still popular among both the elderly and the young.

Bachpan Kahan (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

The film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is about the relationship between siblings, and this song recalls the beautiful childhood memories of brothers and sisters. The song was said to be shot in the replica of the original Sheesh Mahal. Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, and Aashika Bhatia played siblings in this movie. The song was sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Meri Pyari Bahaniya (Sachaa Jhutha)

Manmohan Desai’s 1970 box-office smash Sachaa Jhutha stars Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz and Vinod Khanna. Kishore sings the catchy tune Meri Pyari Beheniya. The song depicts Rajesh Khanna dancing at a girl’s wedding as his own sister tries to capture his attention.

