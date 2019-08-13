Rakshabandhan 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Festival
In coastal region, the day is celebrated as Narayali Purnima and is devoted to God Indra and God Varuna. Find out more interesting facts here.
(Image: PTI)
Raksha Bandhan 2019 will be celebrated on August 15. The festival highlights the bond and beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon Shravan Purima day and therefore, the festival is also called as Rakhi Poornima.
The festival also coincides with Upa-Karma (changing the sacred thread for the Brahmins, Avani Avittom in South India). Brahmins change their janoi (sacred thread) on this day and once again start to study the scriptures. Farmers celebrate the day as Kajri Purnima and sow wheat in their field on this day. In coastal region, the day is celebrated as Narayali Purnima and is devoted to God Indra and God Varuna.
As the country gears up to celebrate Rakshabandhan 2019, here's everything you need to know about the festival.
Significance of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan: On this day, a sister ties rakhi or sacred thread around the wrist of their brother. The festival is observed as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters.
Raksha Bandhan 2019 date and time:
During the rituals, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. Sisters tie rakhi or the sacred thread on the right wrist of their brother, apply tilak, offer sweets and perform aarti.
In turn, brothers promise to protect their sisters all through their life and also give gifts to their sisters.
Raksha Bandhan Date: August 15, 2019
Purnima Tithi starts on August 14, 2019 at 3:45 pm
Purnima Tithi ends on August 15, 2019 5:59 pm
Raksha Bandhan time: 6:07 am to 5:59 pm on August 15, 2019
Raksha Bandhan Aparahan Muhurat: 1:48 pm to 4:22 pm on August 15, 2019
Raksha Bandhan Pradosha time: 6:55 pm to 9:10 pm on August 15, 2019.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boney, Anil, Janhvi Kapoor Remember Sridevi on Birth Anniversary
- Reliance And Microsoft Partnership For Cloud Services is a Threat to Amazon, Google
- ITF 'Satisfied' With Islamabad Security Plan as India Advises More Checks
- Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'
- Imran Khan Rejected Extension to Coach Mickey Arthur, Claims PCB Source