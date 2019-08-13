Rakshabandhan 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Festival

Raksha Bandhan 2019 will be celebrated on August 15. The festival highlights the bond and beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon Shravan Purima day and therefore, the festival is also called as Rakhi Poornima.

The festival also coincides with Upa-Karma (changing the sacred thread for the Brahmins, Avani Avittom in South India). Brahmins change their janoi (sacred thread) on this day and once again start to study the scriptures. Farmers celebrate the day as Kajri Purnima and sow wheat in their field on this day. In coastal region, the day is celebrated as Narayali Purnima and is devoted to God Indra and God Varuna.

As the country gears up to celebrate Rakshabandhan 2019, here's everything you need to know about the festival.

Significance of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan: On this day, a sister ties rakhi or sacred thread around the wrist of their brother. The festival is observed as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2019 date and time:

During the rituals, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. Sisters tie rakhi or the sacred thread on the right wrist of their brother, apply tilak, offer sweets and perform aarti.

In turn, brothers promise to protect their sisters all through their life and also give gifts to their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan Date: August 15, 2019

Purnima Tithi starts on August 14, 2019 at 3:45 pm

Purnima Tithi ends on August 15, 2019 5:59 pm

Raksha Bandhan time: 6:07 am to 5:59 pm on August 15, 2019

Raksha Bandhan Aparahan Muhurat: 1:48 pm to 4:22 pm on August 15, 2019

Raksha Bandhan Pradosha time: 6:55 pm to 9:10 pm on August 15, 2019.

