Raksha Bandhan 2020: Bollywood Duos Who Give Major Brother-Sister Goals

Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate and cherish the bond that brothers and sisters share with each other. The Rakhi festival is special and is all about love, care and affection. The thread of Rakhi represents a feeling of togetherness and good wishes for each other.

Raksha Bandhan is the best time to express our love for our siblings. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, we take a look at the brother-sister duos in B-Town:

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

This brother-sister pair leaves no chance to pull each other's leg. Be it Abhishek's claims that his elder sister is dad's favourite or Shweta's argument over Abhishek being the apple of the eye of their mother. After all, every sibling pair deserves to enjoy some harmless teasing once in a while. Shweta's protective bearing for her lil brother is no secret and their close bond is a well-known fact.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun and Anshula's love for each other is apparent. The duo is inseparable and they have had each other's backs forever, especially since they lost their mother. Arjun can been seen being the protective brother in many social media moments and public appearances.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are kids of Pataudi siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The two munchkins are touted to be among few of the most sought after star kids and are followed by the paparazzi wherever spotted. Inaaya, who is nine months younger than Taimur, listens to him and tries to copy him, said Soha.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim make the most adorable sibling pair and are every bit incredibly cute together. Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim are spitting images of their mother and father respectively. Ibrahim is a tad shy so Sara keeps sharing some charming glimpses of them together on her social media handles.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor

Actor Shakti Kapoor's kids Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor are one of the most adored sibling duos out there. Although, they generally keep their personal lives under wraps, we often catch a glimpse of their fun moments together once in a while in their social media exchanges.

No matter how starry their lives may be, the bond between siblings is all too real and relatable.