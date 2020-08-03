Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here's How Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut Celebrated
Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to wish Raksha Bandhan to her siblings while Kangana Ranaut's team shared glimpses of her get together with brother and family too.
Shraddha Kapoor took to social media on Monday to wish Raksha Bandhan to her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma. She captioned the adorable throwback pictures from her childhood as, "Bhaiya and Bubu ♾ @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #HappyRakhi (sic)."
Shraddha recently crossed the milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram, and to thank her fans for all the love, she shared handwritten notes in Marathi, Hindi, and English.
Her note in English read: "To all my dearest sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs, and well wishers. I've been going through all the videos, edits, and posts that you have made with a much love and I'm so so so overwhelmed and humbled! I am here because of you all. I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with happiness and peace. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread kindness and keep shining bright. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You! 50 Million Times (sic)."
On the film front, she will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
Actress Kangana Ranaut's team also shared glimpses of the actress celebrating the occasion o Rakhi with her brother and family. "Kangana, a gypsy soul, at Rakhi celebrations with her family in Manali (sic)", read the caption of the post.
In a heart-warming note to her brother Aksht on Rakhi, the Manikarnika actress wrote, "Dear Aksht, When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles, I love your sense of humor there is never a dull moment with you, I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach but I notice your helplessness when they bully me. I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but I don’t miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still, I appreciate when you read all the comments under my trailers I hate when you get anxious if my films don’t open well, above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care ... I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you. Kangana (sic).”
Actresses Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon also celebrated Raksha Bandhan by dressing up in traditional wear and tying rakhis on each other's arms.
I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I’ve just made my own version of that memory in my head.. I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle.. Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!) Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I’ll always have your back! No matter what! @nupursanon #HappyRakhi
Read: Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Celebrates First Rakhi with Brother Viaan Raj, See Pic
