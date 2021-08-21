Raksha Bandhan: Date, History, Significance and Auspicious Time to Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan, the beautiful occasion that honours the deep bond of love between siblings, will be celebrated all over the country on August 22, Sunday. The word Raksha Bandhan roughly gets translated to ‘protection’ and ‘bond’. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India as a tribute to the siblings.

‘Rakhi’ symbolises the sacred thread of protection tied on the right wrists of brothers by sisters, traditionally. Dedicated to the wonderful relationship between all brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that occurs on a full moon day (Purnima) during the Shravan month, according to Hindu Panchang.

Historically Raksha Bandhan has quite a few sources from which it is said to have come into being:

As per the Hindu mythology, Draupadi had been very gracious and prompt to tear a piece of cloth from her saree and tie it around Lord Krishna’s injured finger when it bled. (In an instance mentioned in Mahabharata, Krishna is said to have suffered an injury in his finger from his ‘sudarshan chakra’, accidentally after the Rajsuya Yagya before building Indraprastha.) Draupadi’s heartwarming action to tend to Krishna’s injury was a selfless act of love and devotion. Overwhelmed by her gesture, Krishna promised to always protect her.

Another story that is frequently heard is that of Humayun and the widowed Queen Karnavati of Chittor. It was said that when Bahadur Shah attacked Chittor, Karnavati wrote to Humayun seeking protection. She had sent a sacred thread along with the letter to Humayun. The latter made Karnavati’s eldest son the king of Chittor once he reclaimed the city. Humayun did this out of love and gratitude for the deceased sister, Karnavati. Since then, rakshabandhan became a custom or a symbol of gratitude, security, love between siblings.

It is the vow to be there for each other, during dire circumstances, and ensure protection that forms the essence or signifies the Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi is a way to show respect, warmth, affection between siblings. It honours the sanctity of sibling love.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Auspicious time to tie rakhi begins from 06.15 am and lasts upto 05.31 pm on August 22. It is said that the best time to tie rakhi would be during the ‘Aparahna’ or late afternoon. Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat is from 01:42 pm to 04:18 pm.

