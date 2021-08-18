Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date: Shubh Muhurat, Mantra and All You Need to Know

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of love between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brother’s long and healthy life and put ‘Tilak’ on their forehead, tie Rakhi on their wrist and offer them, sweets. Brothers, on the other hand, express their love by giving their sisters gifts and promise to always protect them. This festival is being celebrated from ancient times every year on ‘Purnima’ of ‘Shravan Mas’. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22. Although the ‘Muhurat’ will begin from the evening of August 21, the ‘Udaya Tithi’ is on August 22. Hence sisters will tie Rakhi on this day.

Shubh Muhurat of Raksha Bandhan 2021:

Purnima Tithi begins at 3:45 PM on August 21 and will go on until 5:58 PM the next day. The Shubh Muhurat is from 05:50 AM to evening 06:03 on August 21. The afternoon Shubh Muhurat is from 01:44 to 04:23. The Raksha Bandhan period is 12 hours 11 minutes.

Decorations:

While decorating the plate for Rakhi, Kesar, mustard, sandalwood, rice and durva sound is kept in a peice of reshami cloth and then the prayers are offered. Rakhi (Raksha Sutra) is offered to lord Shiva, followed by the chants Mahamritunjay mantra for 108 times, before a sister ties it to the wrist of his brother. By the blessings of God on this auspicious day everything falls into place.

While tying Rakhi the mantra, “Yen Bandho Bali: Raja Danvendro Mahabal, Ten Tvamapi Bdhami Rakshe Ma Chal Ma Chal" is chanted. It mantra means that the Raksha sutra in which king Bali was tied, I am tying you with the same sutra. Oh! Rakhi, you remain adamant. Do not ever get distracted from your resolution of protection. This festival is a day full of excitement, emotions and fun for brothers and sisters. The day also brings back a lot of memories for the grown-up brother-sister duos.

