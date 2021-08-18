Raksha Bandhan 2021: Know The Rare Coincidence Happening After 474 Years

In Hindu religion Raksha Bandhan is considered as the festival of love between brother and sister. This festival is celebrated on Purnima of Shravan month every year as per Hindu calendar. Sisters tie colourful Rakhis on their brothers’ wrists on this day and pray for their long life and prosperity. Brothers too bring gifts for their sisters and promise to always protect them. As per the English calendar this festival falls in the month of July or August.

Rare coincidence this year

This year Purnima Tithi of Shravan month will start from Saturday, August 21, at 07:03 pm and will end on the next day— on Sunday, August 22, at 05: 33 pm. Hence, this year the festival will be celebrated with full zest and zeal on August 22.

Auspicious time for tying the Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan this year is from morning 06: 14: 56 to evening 17: 33: 39 on August 22. The total duration is 11 hours 18 minutes. As per Hindu calendar, this year the festival will be celebrated on Shravan Purnima (full moon day) in Dhanishtha Nakshatra. This is considered as a rare occasion. As the auspicious period spans over 12 hours the sisters can tie Rakhi on their brethren’s hand anytime throughout the day.

As per Hindu Panchang this time on Raksha Bandhan Sun, Mars and Mercury together will be settled in Leo. Sun is the ‘Swami’ or Master of Leo zodiac sign. Mars is also a friendly planet of Leo. Along with this Venus will be in Virgo. This kind of combination of planets and zodiac signs is considered very auspicious. As per Astrology, this kind of combination on Raksha Bandhan is happening after 474 years.

Gajkesari Yog is forming on Raksha Bandhan this time due to the meeting of Jupiter and Moon. This yog brings fortune in people’s lives. This helps people in achieving wealth like money, house and vehicle. Gajkesari Yog helps people in achieving majestic happiness and respect in society.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here