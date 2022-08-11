Raksha Bandhan 2022: Celebrate Rakhi With These Delicious, Homemade Barfi Recipes

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Raksha Bandhan is incomplete till the time dessert is not involved. This festival is celebrated to cherish the strong and loving relationship between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and shower love. In return, they give them a present and make a vow to protect them as well as be there for them through everything. While markets are full of sweets because of the festival, nothing beats making the sweet dish on your own.

Here are some unique barfi recipes that will make your Raksha Bandhan better:

Besan Ki Barfi

Make a coarse mixture by grinding roasted gram in a grinder. Following this, pass it through a sieve. The next step is to heat 250 grams of desi ghee in a kadhai and saute besan flour for approximately two minutes. After this, add 250 grams of powdered sugar to it and mix it well. As soon as you have done this, add two tablespoons of sugar followed by water. In order to obtain a fluffed texture, continue cooking it. Furthermore, cover a plate with butter paper and apply some oil to it. Right after this, spread the mixture. Wait for some time for the mixture to cool down. Garnish pistachios over it and cut the barfi into pieces.

Coconut Burfi

Take dry as well as desiccated coconut and swamp it with milk in order to obtain a soft texture. Pour one tablespoon of ghee into a pan and heat it for some time. Add the coconut that you soaked into the pan and saute it for 2-3 minutes on low flame. Add 3/4th cup of condensed milk into it and mix it thoroughly. If you have a sweet tooth and want your burfi to be extra sweet then add one tablespoon of sugar into the mixture. The next step is to put ½ teaspoon of green cardamom powder into it. Keep stirring the mixture. After some time the quantity of the mixture will reduce and its consistency will get thinker. Continue to stir it till the time it releases ghee from all sides and the mixture starts coming together. Furthermore, put the burfi mixture on a greased plate. You can also add nuts if you want. Wait for the mixture to cool at room temperature and then slice it in order to serve it.

