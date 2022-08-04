Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Muhurat And Other Things You Need To Know

India is known for its festivals and special occasions. In just a few more days, we will be celebrating the festival that is dedicated to the bond that brothers and sisters share. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a holy thread on the wrist of their brothers and ask for protection.

For this year’s Raksha Bandhan, two dates are given. August 11th and August 12th. While some are celebrating the festival on the 11th, some are doing it on the 12th. Now, let us take a look at when to celebrate Raksha Bandhan as per astrology.

How is the day and date of the festival determined?

Kashi’s astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt says that all the fasts and festivals of Hinduism are celebrated based on the dates of the almanack. In most of the fasts and festivals, there is a recognition of udayatiti, on that basis, the fasts and festivals are celebrated in India. Many times, with the date, the muhurat of worship, the presence of the moon, the pradosh kaal etc. are also considered.

Raksha Bandhan on August 11th or 12th?

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the date of shravan purnima. Now, when is the shravan purnima tithi? According to the Kashi Vishwanath Rishikesh panchang, the shravan purnima tithi starts at 09:34 am on August 11th and ends the next day at 05:58 am. August 12th is the pratipada tithi of bhadrapada month at sunrise, so the shravan purnima tithi is not being considered on August 12th.

August 11th will be considered as shravan purnima tithi and it is best to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on this day.

Why there is confusion?

According to Kashi’s astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt, the panchang of Kashi or Ujjain is the only recognition for calculating dates. Now in many places, people calculate the dates from the online almanac or other almanacs. In the almanac of Kashi or Ujjain and other almanacs, there is a difference in the start and end dates, which creates a confusion about the dates of the festivals.

The standard count of sunrise varies according to the location in those almanacs, which causes this problem. There is a difference in the sunrise period of every city or place. Whenever you have to see the date of a fast and festival, look at the panchang of Kashi or Ujjain.

When will Bhadra start?

On August 11th, the day of Raksha Bandhan, Bhadra, starts at 09.34 a.m. and ends at 04.26 p.m. You should tie rakhi only after Bhadra.

Auspicious time to tie Rakhi?

The auspicious muhurat of tying rakhi is ending at 04:26 pm on August 11th. You can tie rakhi from 04:26 p.m. to 05:58 am on August 12, the next day.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here