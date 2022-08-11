Raksha Bandhan 2022: Dos and Don’ts to Keep in Mind While Performing Rakhi Ritual

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love between a brother and a sister. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their long life. Brothers promise to protect them for life. This day is annually commemorated on the last day of the Shravana month. This year the festival will be celebrated on two days, August 11 and 12.

Raksha Bandhan includes a lot of rituals, in addition to tying a Rakhi, conducting puja and preparing aarti ki thali is extremely crucial. Listed below are certain do’s and don’ts according to beliefs that one needs to keep in mind in order to celebrate the festival.

Abstain from quarrelling with anyone on this day. You should not abuse anyone on this day. Cleanliness is one of the most integral rituals which is why it is a must that you take special care about the sanitation of your house. Make sure to not tie rakhi when Rahu Kaal and Bhadra are in effect because it is considered in auspicious. While performing the ritual, make sure that your brother is not facing the South direction. The brothers should be facing the east or north direction while the rakhi ritual is commencing. Brothers, as well as the sisters, should make sure to cover their heads while performing the ritual. Brothers should make sure to get the Rakhi tied on their right wrist. Brothers should avoid gifting sharp objects to their sisters as a gift because it is considered inauspicious. Before tying the Rakhi to your brother, it is important that you pray to god as well as put tilak and tie Rakhi to Lord Ganesha.

