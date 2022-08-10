Raksha Bandhan 2022: Enjoy These Low Sugar Desserts Without Guilt On Special Occasion of Rakhi Festival

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious festivals observed by the Hindu community. This day depicts the significance of the strong relationship between a brother and a sister. Raksha Bandhan brings the entire family together. To mark this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. Followed by this, they treat each other with sweets.

Keeping in mind that deserts are one of the most essential parts of this day, we have curated a list of healthy sweet recipes that you can make for this festival.

Kesar Pista Phirni

No one can dislike the delicious Kesar Pista Phirni. This dish can grace anyone’s day with happiness. In order to make the dessert, you need a few saffron threads and 10-12 blanched pistachios. In addition to this, you need a litre of skimmed milk, three tablespoons of ground rice and low-calorie sweeteners.

Steps

Boil the milk in a non-stick pan. Keep stirring it. After its quantity reduces by half, add ground rice into the pan. Following this, mix some water into it while continuously stirring it to avoid lumps.

The next step is to boil the mixture till the time the consistency gets thicker. As soon as that happens, reduce the flame. Continue stirring it. Furthermore, add cardamom powder and saffron after removing it from the heat as soon as it obtains a thicker consistency. Pur it into a container and garnish it with the blanched pistachios. In order to enhance its taste, refrigerate it for two hours and serve it cold.

Almond and Amaranth Ladoo

In addition to being delicious and healthy, this dessert is very easy to make. All you need to make this dish is 50 gram popped amaranth seeds, 30-gram almonds and 50 ml melted jaggery.

Steps

Add almonds, melted jaggery as well as popped amaranth seeds in a bowl. Mix it well. The last step is to make small balls of the mixture and your sweet dish will be ready to serve.

