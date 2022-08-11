Raksha Bandhan 2022: How Rakhi Festival is Celebrated and Why Some States Don’t Celebrate

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: In India, every festival has its own cultural history and significance. The same festival can be celebrated across the country with varied customs associated with it. Raksha Bandhan is no exception. The significance of the festival is primarily to strengthen and celebrate the brother-sister bond. In most parts of the country, the festival is marked by the sister tying a rakhi on her brother’s wrist. However, the festival has various hues in other parts of the country.

TAMIL NADU, KERALA, PARTS OF MAHARASHTRA

Raksha Bandhan is usually not celebrated in many parts of South India. Rakhi Purnima is marked as Avani Avittam in parts of Southern India. The festival is for the male members of the family. On the full moon night in the month of Sawan, people celebrate the festival by taking a dip in the water. While performing this ritual, they seek atonement of all their past sins. A holy thread or the janeu is tied across the body after the ritual.

The old janeu is replaced by the new one. While tying the new thread, they promise to perform good deeds in the coming year. Scholars commence the reading of the Yajur Veda on this day, which is carried on for the next 6 months. In Tamil Nadu, the fourth day of the Pongal festival is known as Kaanum or Kanu Pongal. On this day, women perform a ritual called Kanu Pidi in the name of their brothers.

There are many regions that mark other festivals also on the day of Raksha Bandhan:

People in Karnataka tie rakhi on Nag Panchami. In Telugu speaking states (especially Telangana), Rakhi is marked as Rakhi Purnima. In many families, they have a tradition that asks daughters to tie rakhi to their father. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in Maharashtra and other coastal areas as Narali Poornima. On this day, the sea is worshipped and fishermen throw coconuts into the sea as offerings. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar mark the commencement of the agricultural season and celebrate Kajari Purnima. West Bengal marks the Jhulan Purnima, devoted to Lord Krishna and Radha.

Uttarakhand celebrates Jandhyam Purnima. In Odisha, cows and buffalos are worshipped on this day known as Gamha Purnima. In parts of Gujarat, Pavitropana is marked, worshipping Lord Shiva.

