Raksha Bandhan 2022: Tie This Colour Rakhi to Your Brother According to His Zodiac Sign

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the beautiful relationship of siblings. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers. In turn, brothers shower their sisters with gifts and a promise to protect them at every stage of life. The festival falls on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year, the day will be celebrated on two dates i.e. August 11 and 12.

To celebrate the Rakhi ritual, a sister should first do the aarti and put a tilak on her brother’s forehead and then tie the rakhi. She then gives sweets to her brother. To celebrate the love and care, the brother gives a gift to her sisters.

Know which Rakhi colour will be most suitable for your brother as per his zodiac sign.

Aries

The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. A red colour Rakhi will be suitable for people of this zodiac sign. Taurus

Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus. For fruitful results on this Rakshabandhan, the sisters should tie blue Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers of this sign. Gemini

Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini. Therefore, brothers of this sign should be tied green Rakhi on their wrists. It will be also helpful in improving the intelligence of both brother and sister. Cancer

The ruling planet of Cancer is Moon. To get a blessing of good health, sisters should tie white-coloured Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers. Leo

The ruling lord of Leo is Sun. As per astrological belief those have Leo zodiac sign should be offered a red or yellow colour Rakhi. Virgo

Mercury is known as the ruling planet of Virgo. If a sister ties a dark green Rakhi to his brother’s wrist, then it will help the brother to complete all his unfinished tasks. Libra

The ruling planet of Libra is Venus. Sisters are being advised to tie pink colour Rakhi on their brothers’ wrist for longevity. Scorpio

Scorpio’s ruling planet is Mars. Sisters should tie Red or Maroon-coloured Rakhi on the wrist of brothers of this sign. This will help both of them to win over their enemies. Sagittarius

The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Venus. Sisters should tie a yellow coloured Rakhi for their professional success. Capricorn

Saturn is the ruling lord of Capricorn. Blue coloured Rakhi should be tied by sisters on their brother’s wrists for God’s blessings. Aquarius

Saturn is the ruler of Aquarius. The Sister should tie a dark green coloured Rakhi on their brother’s wrist for good results. Pisces

Venus is the ruling planet of Pisces. Sisters should tie Yellow Rakhi to get rid of all sorts of diseases.

