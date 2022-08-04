Raksha Bandhan 2022: Try These Ideas to make Rakhi at Home

Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away and wide varieties of rakhis are now available in the market. This year, the festival of brother-sister bonding will be celebrated across the country on August 11. The rakhis available in the market could be expensive and the cheaper ones may not be of good quality.

However, you can also easily make different types of beautiful rakhis at home, which will be more special than the one available in the market.

Here’s a do it yourself (DIY) ideas to make rakhi at home:

Fancy Rakhi

If you want to make a fancy Rakhi, you can use a silk thread and beads of your favourite colour. Create a string of the beads and tie both the ends of the thread. You can use beads of different size and colour as per your choice. Now make the beads in the middle and tie both the edges with zari threads. After this, put small beads on the edges and tie knots. You can also stick some beautiful gota-patti designs in between them.

Rakhi from Cloth

Take a thick cloth of the colour of your choice and cut it into multiple pieces in the shape of a circle or flower. You can also try any other shape of your choice. You can give it the shape of a flower by using dry rice grains. Now paste white or golden pearls on them. Then paste a silk thread or ribbon under the cloth with the help of any good quality glue.

Silk Rakhi

You buy a bunch of two or three colours of silk strings from the market. Now mix and match them and knead them like a peak. Now cut both the edges of about 15-16 inches and tie both the ends well with the threads. Now cut the silk threads of 3 to 4 inches and tie them well from the middle. Now brush it well from all sides. By doing this it will take a very beautiful shape. Now cut and paste round paper or cloth on it. Decorate it with the help of pearls or stars. Silk rakhi is ready.

Metal Rakhi

Nowadays beautiful metal flowers are easily available in the market. You can choose from these golden and silver-colored water-logged designs and string them in silk thread. Cut a thread or satin ribbon the size of your brother’s wrist. Your sacred thread is ready.

