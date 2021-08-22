Raksha Bandhan: 5 Books That Explore the Special Bond between Brother and Sister

The bond between siblings, especially brothers and sisters, is one of the sweetest relationships. Raksha Bandhan celebrates this beautiful bond through an auspicious event, which falls on August 21 this year. Many authors the world over have explored the brother-sister bond through their works. Mentioned below are five such works.

PATHER PANCHALI (1929)

One of the most beloved novels in Bengali literature by author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay is this bildungsroman about a little boy, Apu, as he faces life’s struggles. Apu’s relationship with his elder sister Durga is one of the highlights of the story. Despite being poor, Apu and Durga take pleasure in the little things in rural Bengal. Filmmaker Satyajit Ray adapted the novel into a timeless onscreen masterpiece by the same name.

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE (1950)

The first of seven novels in The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis deals with four orphaned siblings who chance upon a magical wardrobe that leads them to a mystical land filled with mythical creatures. The story centres on the youngest Pevensie sister Lucy and her siblings, Peter, Susan and Edmund.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1960)

Harper Lee’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel deals with a righteous father and his two brave children. Jean Louise Finch and her older brother Jeremy are terrified yet fascinated by a mysterious neighbour. They even fight a murderous racist to protect their father, Atticus Finch, who defends a black man in court against an alleged rape accusation.

THE BAD BEGINNING (1999)

The first among 13 novels in the A Series of Unfortunate Events series by author Lemony Snicket deals with three siblings, Violet, Klaus and the infant Sunny. They lose their parents in a freak accident and find themselves in the company of a psychopathic relative, Count Olaf, who wants to kill them and acquire their inheritance.

THE DUTCH HOUSE (2019)

Ann Patchett’s novel deals with Danny and his older sister Maeve, who live in a mansion but get abandoned by their mother. After their father’s demise, they get thrown out by their stepmother. Maeve helps them both survive and even ensures that Danny’s future is secured.

