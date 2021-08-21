Raksha Bandhan: 5 Common Gifts You Should Strictly Avoid Giving Your Sister

Raksha Bandhan is the time of the year when the bond between brothers and sisters shines the strongest. Sisters tie a sacred thread or amulet around her brother’s wrist to symbolically protect them from all evil. In exchange, the brother offers her gifts, which shows his commitment towards her well-being. The presents chosen by brothers can, however, become quite repetitive or boring for the sisters. Mentioned below are five gift options that are better to avoid during the Rakhi festivities.

Clothes

Clothes are one of the most common, traditional gifts given during Raksha Bandhan. It is a symbolic gesture of support and protection that the brother extends towards his sister. However, women are better judges about their clothing styles and may not approve of their brothers’ choices. Hence, it is better to avoid gifting apparel to one’s sister[s] during Raksha Bandhan.

Chocolates

Chocolates have become unremarkable as gift options during festivals like Raksha Bandhan. They are readily available in local shops and don’t cost much. Brothers looking to save their money and time go for such gifts. Our sisters, however, are precious and deserve something a bit less ordinary on this special day.

Coffee Mugs

A popular trend during Raksha Bandhan is to go to the gift store and get coffee mugs for the sisters, sometimes with pictures of the latter printed on the surface. Most people have enough coffee mugs at their homes, hanging from the kitchen cabinet, threatening to fall and break. It’s best to avoid such gifts.

Perfumes

Another mundane gift option is that of perfumes. Many brothers prefer gifting cosmetics and toiletry items like perfumes to their sisters. Most women, however, already keep their favourite perfumes in their collection.

Jewellery

Most women nowadays prefer wearing casuals and eschew jewellery. A set of earrings, bangles or necklaces would thus not be an ideal gift for your sister.

The best gift a sister expects from her brother would be something more personal. Perhaps a hand-drawn greeting card or a forgotten childhood photograph may be what warms her heart.

