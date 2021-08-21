Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: 6 Best Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister This Rakhi

August 22 this year will be celebrated as Raksha Bandhan all over the country. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is one of the most joyous festivals of siblings; and all such occasions are made happier when siblings can make each other feel special. What could be a better, lovelier way to make your sister feel loved and cherished than giving her a very thoughtful gift this rakhi! Ahead of Raksha Bandhan celebrations, here are some unique gadget gifts that you may choose to gift your sister to make her rakhi a memorable one:

FITNESS TRACKER OR SMART WATCH

A perfect, thoughtful gift for your sister would be this multipurpose gadget. With the pandemic restrictions, our lives have sort of become more sedentary. A gift like this would motivate your sister to stay fit, active and healthy as this would enable her to track her calorie intake, step counts, oxygen levels and pulse beat.

TILE

It’s a mini lifesaving and time-saving device that is sure to make your sister jump with joy. Tile is a Bluetooth tracker (with its easy-to-use app technology) that helps you find everyday items in a matter of seconds. For instance, she can attach the tracker to her phone, backpacks, keys, pet’s collar and easily track them down in no time. This would make an interesting gift for her.

SMART SPEAKER

This tech gift will certainly be an exciting one for your sister. Make this Raksha Bandhan special for her by giving her this advanced speaker with integrated virtual assistant with hands-free activation. Its presence will make her life all the easier.

3D PRINTER PEN

One of the most fascinating gifts would be this pen that will enable her to draw in thin air. It would be akin to a hand-held version of a 3D printer. She would be ecstatic to have this gift if she loves to draw.

CAMERA ACCESSORIES

You can gift accessories related to camera if your sister is an influencer or fond of making videos, clicking selfies. The right accessories will help her fix the light, position the camera angle better, enable rotation, and make her vlogging a simpler task. Gimbal would make a fantastic gift for her.

SMART JEWELLERY

It’s a wearable technology that is an extension of your smartphone which helps to stay in touch with your loved ones. It ensures connectivity and provides information about your whereabouts. For example, a digital mini-clutch speaker with connectivity, smart necklace, smart ring would make superb gifts that would literally show your protective and caring attitude to your sister.

