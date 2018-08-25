English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Raksha Bandhan: Here Are Some Tips To Look Your Best for the Festival
Tips To Look Fabulous This Raksha Bandhan
(Image only for representational purpose)
Opt for bright coloured attires or re-use your wedding dress without looking over-the-top on the occasion of Rakhi on August 26, suggest experts.
Make-up artists and fashion designers have listed few ways to add glamour to your look:
* Go for bright colours like royal blue, parrot green, dark maroon, red and fuchsia pink.
* A bling kurta and chudidar with a bandhani dupatta look good. Accessorise with big jhumki earings and have light make-up.
* For the Indo-western look pair a bling top with an ethnic printed silk skirt. The dupatta is optional.
* For the western feel with a touch of ethnic wear, a long flowy gown in ikat and mangalgiri can be a good choice. Finish the look with ethnic jhumkas and rustic silver neckpiece.
* A bridal attire can be easily re-used by putting in some simple changes:
Wear the blouse with a plain georgette or chiffon sari in a contrast colour. This will balance the heavy blouse. If the blouse is a corset then it can be paired with a long flowy in goergette or chiffon with a thick border for functions in the day or the evening.
Accessorise with a party clutch.
The dupatta can be worn with a simple suit with a simple border. Accessorise with a classic watch and a party clutch. The dupatta can be worn with a short tunic paired with palazzo pants.
The lehenga can be worn with a plain raw silk blouse or corset of the contrast colour. The dupatta should have minimal embroidery subtle the lehnga. Wear minimal jewellery and carry a party clutch to complete the look.
* Make your eyes pop with a blue kajal applied on both the upper and lower lashline and skip the eyeshadow all together. But go for a smudge proof kajal because this hot and humid weather can spoil the look.
* Swipe a hint of peach blush on the cheek bones for a natural looking flush and avoid the pink blush altogether. As a general rule, always go for warmer shades of blush for a more natural looking finish.
* Don't forget to fill the lips with a nice lipstick shade. Opt for nude shades. Dab a little balm on the lips if they are dry or cracked. Slick on a layer of gloss to help the colour last for long. Apply matte orange or light pink lipstick.
(With IANS inputs)
Photogallery
