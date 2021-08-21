Raksha Bandhan: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Sister

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the coming Sunday, that is August 22. Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and the festival is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur across the country, especially in the northern part. Rakhi, which is a sacred thread of love between a brother and his sister, symbolizes reverence and assurance of safety. On this day, siblings rule out their fights and differences and bond over again. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the coming Sunday, that is August 22.

If you want to dedicate a post on social media or even send a message to your loving sister on this day, here are some ideas for the same:

We hang out, we help one another, we share our worst fears and biggest secrets, we listen and don’t judge. I am glad to have you around!

Your happiness is my world, my baby sister!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; to cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

It was wonderful growing up with someone like you; someone to bank upon, someone to rely on, someone to tell everything! I love you dear sister, Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May God bless my angelic sister with loads of happiness, health, wealth and success.

Having a sister like you is like having a best friend in life! Let’s promise to make more jovial memories together. Happy Raksha Bandhan lovely sis!

I love you sister till death and will always be one call away in all your needs. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.

A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.

To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident, it is to have a soulmate for life.

Hey sister!! I may be younger than you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

