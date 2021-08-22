Raksha Bandhan: Recipes That You Can Cook at Home and Surprise Your Siblings With

Indian festivals are not complete without mouth-watering delicacies. Indians celebrate every festival with great enthusiasm. Among several other festivals, Raksha Bandhan too is celebrated with great joy and fervour. The festival is marked to cherish the siblings’ bond. The day is dedicated to the hot and sour, bitter-sweet relationship between brother and sister. It is celebrated by tying a rakhi on each other’s wrists.

Raksha Bandhan also calls in for some mouth-watering delicacies, that the siblings can prepare for each other. More importantly, as sisters usually keep a fast until tying rakhi, brothers should definitely prepare these for their siblings:

Instant coconut laddoo

The instant coconut laddoo recipe is pretty quick to make. Its 2 main ingredients are sweetened condensed milk and desiccated coconut. You can also make coconut barfi or add some variations to it.

Chocolate Cake

It takes a minute to create this sensational chocolate delicacy. Flour mixed with sugar, cocoa, baking powder, a pinch of salt, vanilla, crushed cookies, milk, and oil are used to prepare the batter. Put the batter in the microwave for a few minutes and the yummiest cake will be ready.

Moong Dal Halwa

This halwa recipe is a comfort as well as a festive dish in northern India. It is not only rich in vitamins A, B, C, E, and minerals like potassium, calcium, and iron, but is also loved by many. Grind moong dal soaked overnight into a smooth paste and prep the halwa ared in ghee until it gets a granular consistency. Once it becomes aromatic, boiled milk, sugar, raisins, cardamom powder, and pistachios are added to make it tastier.

Penne Arrabiatta

If you have enough sweets and desserts, you can try these hot penne arrabiatta with your siblings. Boil the pasta for 10-12 minutes in salt water and drain it. Heat olive oil in a pan, add onions, garlic, tomatoes, capsicum seasoning, salt, and cook for 3 minutes on a medium flame. Now, add the pasta, mix well and garnish with cheese.

Dhokla Sushi

This exotic flavor of sushi is a Japanese dish with Indian flavors. Idli batter cooked in a dhokla thali is lined with black sesame seeds and coconut on one side and cheesy spicy garlic chutney on the other. Rolled and cut as sushi, this lip-smacking dish tastes better when served with bell peppers mixed with Wasabi mayo.

