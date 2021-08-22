Raksha Bandhan: Top 5 Rakhi Scenes from Hindi Movies That Will Stay in Our Hearts for Years to Come

Raksha Bandhan is a centuries-old Hindu ceremony that celebrates the bond between brothers and their sisters. The annual rite takes place on a full moon day during the Hindu month of Sawan. There are many films that celebrate this beautiful bond among the siblings. We take a look at five Hindi movies that feature Raksha Bandhan scenes.

Chhoti Bahen (1959)

Rajendra (Balraj Sahni) is the eldest brother who looks after the wellbeing of Meena (Nanda) and another brother, Shekhar (Rehman). When Meena suddenly loses her eyesight, Rajendra sacrifices his happiness to look after her. The memorable song Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke depicts an earlier, happier moment when Meena ties a Rakhi on Rajendra’s wrist during Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi (1962)

The film depicts the lives of orphaned siblings, Raju (Ashok Kumar) and his little sister Radha (Waheeda Rehman), who look after each other through thick and thin. Circumstances, however, cause a rift between the two. The theme of Raksha Bandhan binds the siblings in life and death.

Resham Ki Dori (1974)

This film features the iconic Hindi song, Behna Ne Bhai Ke Kalai Se, performed by Suman Kalyanpur. A shot from the song depicts actress Kumud Chuggani’s character Rajjo tying a Rakhi on brother Ajit’s (Dharmendra) wrist during Raksha Bandhan, in the typical melodramatic style of Bollywood films.

Pyari Behna (1985)

The film deals with the relationship of orphaned siblings Kaali (Mithun Chakraborty) and Seeta (Tanvi Azmi). Kaali’s gets into repeated conflicts with an engineer named Vinay (Vinod Mehra), who has feelings for Seeta. The scene below depicts Seeta discovering that Kaali has lost his left arm in an accident. She ties Rakhi on his right hand in tears.

Krodh (2000)

The film deals with Karan (Sunil Shetty), an overprotective brother who looks after five younger sisters. He intends to find suitable grooms for the sisters but faces resistance. The song, Mamta Bhare, depicts the doting sisters tying Rakhis on Karan’s wrist.

