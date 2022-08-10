Rakshabandhan 2022: Gifts For Your Sister as Per Her Zodiac Sign

Have you thought about what you are going to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan, which is going to be celebrated on August 11. If you haven’t, then know from tarot and numerology specialist Priyanka Kumari what gift you should give to your sister on the auspicious day.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Being a fire element, Aries are extroverts, so gift your sister something that represents her personality, like a bike trip.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Individuals of the Taurus zodiac sign appreciate fine food, premium clothing or aesthetic gifts. You can offer a beautiful dupatta to your sister or take her to a classy dinner.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini being an air sign faces difficulties in staying stable or taking care of their intellectual self. Gift your sister a perfume or her favorite books.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is a water element ruled by the Moon. The best gift for people of this zodiac sign can be a good aromatherapy massage.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Leo is a fire element that is ruled by the Sun. Gift your sister something that will increase her pride and she can happily show off.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Virgo is ruled by Mercury. Book a health package for your sister or gift her flowers or home decoration items.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Gift your Libra sister things like luxury home decor or silk comfort wear. You can book a Swedish massage session for her as well.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

You can book a package of adventure sports or a similar trip for your Scorpio sister.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius likes to learn new skills or a new language. Book an online course for your Sagittarius sister.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn is an earth element ruled by Saturn. Gift your sister an antique hourglass or a teddy. One can also book deep tissue massage sessions for them.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Gift your sister nature items, an anklet, or a stuffed penguin toy for her home decor.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here