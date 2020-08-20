Rakul Preet Cycles 30 km with Laxmi Manchu, See Pics

Rakul Preet is a fitness inspiration. The actress loves trying new things to make her exercise sessions interesting. From yoga to resistance training, the actress does it all with the utmost ease. On Wednesday, Rakul took to social media handle to share some fun photos from her cycling session. She tweeted, "Thankuuuu we loved it .. here is to doing a 100km soon hopefully".

The actress cycled for 30 km along with Lakshmi Manchu and other cycling enthusiasts. In the picture, Rakul can be seen in an all-black look. She wore a black jacket with a pair of black cycling shorts. She completed her look with pink and black sneakers along with a green helmet.

Thankuuuu we loved it .. here is to doing a 100km soon hopefully 😝 https://t.co/MidRxabAad — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 19, 2020

Lakshmi also shared a picture of her and Rakul in her Instagram story and wrote, "partner in all things amazing@rakulpreet".

Rakul has been often seen sharing the glimpse of her workout session on social media. Recently the actress had posted a video of her and Lakshmi working out together on the social media platform. The caption of the post reads, “Get the day started like 💪🏻 @lakshmimanchu”.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Indian 2 with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. The film will also star South superstar Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor-starrer film is all set to resume its shooting from August 25. The yet-untitled project is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair.