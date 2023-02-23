Rakul Preet Singh Doesn’t Mind Repeating Her Outfits; Says, “Better For The Planet”

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor Jackky Bhagnani celebrated fashion with a cause, at the Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2023, organised by producer-actor Lakshmi Manhcu. The power couple looked like royalty when they sashayed the ramp in Indian silhouettes designed by fashion designer Varun Chakkilam.

News18 caught up with the couple before the show and quizzed them about their personal style mantra. When asked how would they define each other’s style? Rakul and Jackky together said, “Comfort”.

The duo who are stylish in their own unique way, definitely prefer comfort over anything else. “Both of our styles stem from comfort and that comes first. I believe that if you are not comfortable you will never be able to look stylish. We are very basic when it comes to style. We are not always fancy with labels, it’s a little street, it’s a little bit of labels, it’s always comfort,” expressed Rakul.

While they both are most comfortable in basic jeans and a T-shirt, Rakul adds that she also likes teaming her T-shirt with shorts. On the other hand, Jackky avoids wearing his T-shirts with shorts. He prefers to keep it comfortable as he truly believes that Even though they are basic when it comes to style, on varied occasions, Jackky loves wearing Indian silhouettes.

In a world, where a celebrity’s wardrobe has a huge impact on his or her fans, when asked if they mind repeating outfits? “I think everyone should push for repeating outfits. It [repeating] is also recycling and is better for the planet. It is just nicer,” shared Rakul.

Rakul’s tea-rose chandelier lehenga set and Jackky’s pearl grey deco sherwani set embellished with transparent and metallic glass beads and pearls, played the perfect mood board for the upcoming weddings season. Speaking about the ensemble, Rakul said, “The outfit is elegant and very beautiful. The beauty this piece of garment exudes is very comfortable, very feminine and I love it.” Adding to her quote, Jackky quipped, “Same as above, except the feminine part.”

The stars were joined on the runway with an array of celebrities including Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Regina Cassandra, Elnaaz Nourazi and Pragya Jaiswal to name a few, showing their support for Teach For Change and their dear friend Lakshmi Manchu. Teach for Change is an organisation that strives to improve the quality of education in government schools.

