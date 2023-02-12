Rakul Preet Singh Is Busy "Chasing Dreams" In A Stunning Mossy Green Anarkali

Rakul Preet Singh has made her mark in showbiz not only with her acting skills but also with her style statements. Be it her desi avatars or western attires, the actress keeps serving some major fashion goals. Her latest post is no different. It is from one of her recent photoshoots where she is seen wearing a stunning mossy green Anarkali. Rakul is here to help us enjoy the shaadi season in the most perfect way. If you are looking for some inspiration to stand out at your best friend’s mehendi function, your search ends here.

It seems like Rakul’s idea of keeping everything minimal yet elegant is winning the hearts of her fans. The Anarkali has a round neckline and gold embellishments all over it. It also has imprints of lovely bird motifs in a variety of colours and has a matching dupatta with golden and silver zari details. The actress completed her look with statement silver earrings.

While posting the pictures, the actress wrote, “Wild and alive, chasing dreams in my mind.” Within a few minutes, the comment section was flooded with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Rakul’s beauty is so refreshing” and another comment read, “Beautiful.”

Rakul is as good with western attires as she is with traditional attires and her recent post is proving the same. The actress wore a zesty orange bodycon midi dress which was from the shelves of designer Alex Perry. As soon as the pictures went online, it made fans go gaga over her OOTD again. Her choice of dramatic enormous earrings made quite a statement. She added a pair of skimpy pointed stiletto heels to complete the look.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Chhatriwali which talks about social issues. On 20th January, the film was released exclusively on Zee5. Along with Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas and revolves around the significance of sex education. Before this, the actress also impressed her fans with her acting skills in films like Doctor G, Cuttputlli and Thank God.

