Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Will Walk the Runway for the Lakshmi Manchu Fundraiser Fashion Show

Lakshmi Manchu, an actor, producer, and philanthropist, has announced the eighth instalment of the yearly fashion show fundraiser will take place on February 19 in Hyderabad. The money donated from the show will be put to use for Teach for Change’s different programmes throughout the year, with a particular emphasis on educating children from low-income families. The edition features a talented cast of South and BTown actors, singers, and athletes, led by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Prepare to see celebrities walk the runway in costumes by designer Varun Chakkilam that were created especially for the event. A number of ethical corporations have also participated in the event to honour the best in fashion and creative skill as well as to promote a worthwhile cause.

Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK founded the organisation in 2014, and since then, it has developed a number of successful programmes, including flagship volunteer programmes, ICT infrastructure, and smart classrooms in government schools. These programmes have improved the foundational learning skills of elementary school students and taught high school students digital literacy. Driven by prominent members of civil society, the group has so far worked with 432 Government schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to alter the lives of 42,608 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Actress Lakshmi Manchu said, “It’s so humbling for us at Teach for Change to reach this stage where we are planning the 8th edition. Education is our fundamental right and no child should be left behind. At Teach for Change we have taken this a step further and strived to achieve effective education that can translate into true empowerment of lives. This fundraiser is a platform that can help bridge their basic educational needs with our willingness to support their cause. I am so grateful to all my industry friends, family and colleagues who have time and again supported this cause for Teach for Change and have come together to support and celebrate.”

Lakshmi is a powerhouse of energy, and anything she touches is always authentic, according to designer Varun Chakkilam. Even though the show only lasts for one evening, its effects last all year long. I was stunned when Lakshmi showed me the plans and projects under Teach for Change. Being a member of something bigger than all of us is incredibly humbling. I’m happy that so many souls’ fates will be altered by my clothing.

